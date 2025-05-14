Exclusive insight into mooted power struggle between key Arsenal figures

Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko have been linked with Arsenal (Photo by Gualter Fatia, Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Arsenal FC expert Charles Watts has provided us with his exclusive insight into the decision-making over transfers at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The Gunners recently brought in Andrea Berta as sporting director, and that’s led to some stories about a difference in opinion between him and manager Mikel Arteta.

Watts, however, writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, insists there will only be collective decision-making at the club when it comes to transfer targets.

Even if it may be the case that Arteta’s slight preference is for Benjamin Sesko, and Berta would rather sign Viktor Gyokeres, it shouldn’t be a major issue.

In the end, Watts insists Arsenal won’t end up signing any player that Arteta himself doesn’t want.

Arsenal’s striker transfer targets under Arteta and Berta

“I’ve seen the suggestion that Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have different opinions on who Arsenal’s priority target should be this summer when it comes to the new striker,” Watts wrote.

“There’s no doubt that Arteta likes Benjamin Sesko. Arsenal’s long founded interest in the RB Leipzig frontman is evidence of that.

“But while we know that Berta likes Viktor Gyokeres from his time at Atletico Madrid, that’s not to say that the pair are having any sort of disagreement over forwards as we head towards the summer window.

“Arsenal will not sign a striker that Arteta doesn’t want.

“So even if he may prefer one over the other, should the other end up being the striker who eventually signs that will not mean that it has been a decision taken against Arteta’s wishes.

“He would have given it the green light.

“Berta has been brought in to be a powerful voice at Arsenal. His expertise and his ability to get deals over the line are viewed as being crucial in helping Arsenal to have a bit more edge in the transfer window.

“But he is working alongside Arteta, not above him. The decisions that will be made will be collective ones.”

Who should Arsenal sign – Gyokeres or Sesko?

Fans will likely have differing views on this, as it’s not easy to tell which of the main two names being linked with Arsenal is actually the better striker.

Viktor Gyokeres Benjamin Sesko Goals all comps (2023/24) 43 18 Goals all comps (2024/25) 52 21 TOTAL 95 39

Clearly the table above shows far better numbers for Gyokeres, but he’s playing in a weaker league and is a few years older than Sesko.

It’s hard to imagine the Sweden international could repeat numbers like that in the Premier League, which would be a huge step up from the level he’s currently up against in Portugal.

Sesko could undoubtedly be doing better, but he might still have some developing to do, and might also find he fares better with superior players around him as he’d have at Arsenal.

Who do you think would be the better striker signing for Arsenal?

Who'd be the better signing? Gyokeres

Sesko View Results