Arsenal discussing transfer deal for 23-year-old with 20 G/A this season

Arnaud Kalimuendo in action for France against Spain (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly internally discussing a potential transfer move for talented young Rennes forward Arnaud Kalimuendo, according to Just Arsenal.

The Gunners are known to be keen on strengthening up front this summer after a difficult campaign in which finishing off chances has been one of their biggest issues.

One imagines Arsenal will end up solving this problem with a big-name signing in attack, with the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres both strongly linked.

However, it seems that another name under consideration inside the Emirates Stadium is Kalimuendo, according to the Just Arsenal report.

It seems the north Londoners’ scouts have been impressed by the 23-year-old, who seems likely to earn himself a big move sooner or later.

Arnaud Kalimuendo impresses in Ligue 1, but is he good enough for Arsenal?

It would be quite a step up from Rennes to Arsenal, but Kalimuendo has shown plenty of potential in his relatively short career so far.

The Frenchman has 17 goals and three assists in all competitions so far this season, meaning he’s already scored more than the 15 he managed in total last term.

One imagines Kalimuendo can keep on improving in the next few years, and he’ll also surely get more chances with better players around him, like he’d have at Arsenal.

Arsenal can’t afford to get this transfer window wrong

Kalimuendo might be one for the future, but for now AFC need to make sure they’re only signing the very best players in the world.

Mikel Arteta’s side aren’t that far away from winning competitions like the Premier League and Champions League, but Kalimuendo probably isn’t the kind of signing to get them over the line.

It will be interesting to keep an eye on how Kalimuendo gets on in the future, but for now this cannot be anything other than a hugely ambitious transfer window for Arsenal.