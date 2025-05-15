Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been linked with a surprise move for the Newcastle United attacker Anthony Gordon at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has been quite impressive for Newcastle since joining the club, and Arsenal are reportedly looking at him. According to former Premier League scout Mick Brown, Arsenal are showing interest in the player, but he is likely to be a difficult acquisition.

Newcastle do not want to sell the player, but they could be under pressure to consider a move if Arsenal offer a substantial amount of money.

Arsenal are keen on Anthony Gordon

“Arsenal are looking to strengthen out wide,” he told Football Insider. “We’ve spoken about Martinelli, and if he leaves they want to bring somebody in who is better than him, and there are a few names on their radar. “One player they’ve shown interest in is Anthony Gordon. “They’ve been looking at him, keeping an eye on his situation in case he becomes available. “Newcastle have a bit of uncertainty about them because of their financial situation. “If they can offer a lot of money for him, Newcastle might have to accept.”

It is no secret that Arsenal need more depth on the flanks, and God will add gold and creativity to the side. The former Everton star has nine goals and seven assists to his name this season. He has been linked with Liverpool in the past. It will be interesting to see if he’s attracted to the idea of joining Arsenal in the summer.

There is no doubt that he would help them improve going forward, and the opportunity to play for a big club like Arsenal will be difficult to turn down for the player as well. He might be able to fight for major trophies with them.

Newcastle are unlikely to let him leave

With that said, Newcastle have an ambitious project and they cannot afford to lose their best players. They are pushing for Champions League qualification, and they have won a domestic trophy this year. They will look to build on it and keeping their key players at the club will be a priority.

They are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, and it will be interesting to see how Arsenal convince them to sell a key player by offering a substantial amount of money.