Report: Arsenal ready to pounce for versatile 23-year-old from relegated club

Mika Marmol in action for Las Palmas (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer move for Las Palmas defender Mika Marmol this summer.

The Gunners could perhaps do with more depth in defence amid some uncertainty around players who aren’t currently regulars in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Marmol can play centre-back or left-back, so could be a useful signing if players like Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu end up moving on.

It’s not currently clear if all three of those names mentioned will leave, but it still seems that Marmol is on Arsenal’s radar anyway, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 23-year-old is a fine young talent who previously came up through Barcelona’s academy, and one imagines he could soon earn himself a move back to a bigger club.

Mika Marmol to Arsenal looks like one to watch for this summer

Marmol could also make sense as an opportunity for Arsenal at the moment due to the fact that Las Palmas have just been relegated from La Liga.

That surely means they’re going to find it tricky to keep hold of their key players like Marmol, while the Fichajes report also claims that Arsenal are interested in another of their players in the form of Alberto Moleiro.

Even if Las Palmas ultimately ended up going down, Marmol is widely recognised as having impressed for the club this season, so he looks like a solid option for AFC and other big names to consider.

Arsenal looking at La Liga talents

These latest links with La Liga players comes as Arsenal also eye some other big names from the Spanish top flight.

Martin Zubimendi to Arsenal is understood to be all but done, according to Fabrizio Romano’s CaughtOffside report here.

He’ll join from Real Sociedad, while another name to watch could be Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, according to Charles Watts in his CaughtOffside column from yesterday.