Arsenal are interested in improving their attacking unit with the signing of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, they are prepared to offer him a lucrative contract in order to get the deal done. The report claims that he could be offered a contract similar to that of Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

Viktor Gyokeres would be a quality signing

The 26-year-old is one of the best strikers in the world, and he could prove to be an exceptional acquisition. He will earn around £240,000 per week at the north London club if he decides to join them.

The player has 64 goal contributions in all competitions, and Arsenal are in desperate need of someone like him. Gabriel Jesus has not been able to score goals consistently since joining the club, and Arsenal need an upgrade.

He has been described as a “top player” by Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

Meanwhile, the Swedish international striker has an £85 million release clause in his contract, and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal are willing to pay up.

Arsenal need a striker

They need to sign top-quality players in order to win major trophies, and Gyokeres would be an exceptional acquisition. He is at the peak of his powers, and he has proven himself in the Portuguese league. He has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well, and he could transform Arsenal in the attack.

A reliable finisher like him could help Arsenal finally get over the line and win the league title next season.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for the player as well. He would get to test himself at a higher level and prove his quality in the Premier League.