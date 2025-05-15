The corner flag displays the Arsenal logo during a UEFA Champions League match. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal have identified the goalkeeping position as a priority area they want to improve during the summer transfer window.

It will be interesting to see if they can bring in a quality goalkeeper in the coming weeks.

They have been heavily linked with the move for La Liga star Joan Garcia, who has been exceptional for Espanyol this season.

According to Football Insider, a goalkeeper is a priority target for Arsenal now as they are unlikely to sign Neto permanently in the summer. The Brazilian joined the club on loan, and he has failed to make his mark so far. Also, he is 35 years old, and he is unlikely to get any better.

Arsenal need a replacement for Neto

It would be ideal for Arsenal to bring in a younger goalkeeper with more potential, and it remains to be seen who they end up with.

David Raya is currently the first-choice goalkeeper at Arsenal, and the Spaniard has done quite well. However, any new goalkeeper coming in will want to start regularly.

It will be interesting to see how Arsenal accommodate a new signing in the squad.

If they want to attract top-quality players like Garcia, they will have to provide gametime assurances. The 24-year-old is unlikely to want to sit on the bench at Arsenal. He has been the best goalkeeper in La Liga this season, and he will want to play regularly.

Arsenal need squad depth

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be hoping to do well across multiple competitions next season, and they need to bring in quality signings.

Apart from the goalkeeping department, they should look to invest in a dynamic winger and a reliable centre forward as well.

They have come close to winning the league title in recent seasons, but they need more quality in order to get over the line.