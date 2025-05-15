Head coach Enzo Maresca of Chelsea talks with head coach Carlo Ancelotti of Real Madrid. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has been linked with a return to Chelsea at the end of the season.

The German International could be on his way out of the Spanish club in the summer, and a return to Stamford Bridge has been mentioned. However, former Premier League scout Mick Brown believes that he does not fit the type of player Enzo Maresca wants on the side, and it is unlikely that he will return to the London club.

In addition to that, Chelsea are looking to bring in younger players, and therefore, they are unlikely to invest in the 79-cap German International.

Chelsea not keen on Antonio Rudiger

“Rudiger’s days at Chelsea are over,” he told Football Insider. “I’ve heard whispers he could leave Real Madrid when Ancelotti leaves. “He’s always up for a fight, he could cause a row in a phone box, and Chelsea do need a bit of that. “But he’s well into his 30s now, that’s not the type of player they’re looking at. “They want to bring younger players in who can develop at the club, whether that’s the right thing to do or not because experience can be valuable. “Rudiger has that experience, but he doesn’t fit the age or type of player Maresca wants in his side, so like I say, that one’s unlikely.”

Chelsea need a quality defender

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea decides to invest in a quality defender this summer. They have looked vulnerable at the back, and they need to bring in an upgrade on players like Benoit Badiashile. Wesley Fofana has struggled with persistent injuries as well.

Signing a quality central defender should be one of their priorities. Chelsea need to improve defensively if they want to fight for trophies next year.

As for Rudiger, he has proven himself in the Premier League and La Liga. He is unlikely to have any shortage of clubs looking to sign him.