West Ham still in the running to sign 22-year-old talent

CJ Egan-Riley and Graham Potter
West Ham United are reportedly still looking into a possible deal to sign Burnley defender CJ Egan-Riley, despite facing competition from other clubs.

The Hammers could do with a strong transfer window after such a dismal season, with the east London club slumped in 15th place in the Premier League table.

Graham Potter will surely want to make changes to this West Ham squad that he inherited from Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked after a really poor start earlier in the season.

Egan-Riley looks like the kind of player who could be a smart signing for West Ham, with the 22-year-old showing fine potential in his performances in the Championship this season.

West Ham still in for CJ Egan-Riley

According to Jacob Steinberg on X, formerly Twitter, WHUFC are still keen on a potential deal for Egan-Riley, even if there is also interest from elsewhere…

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can see off competition for the England Under-21 international’s signature.

If they do, it could be a smart piece of recruitment by West Ham, who need to do better at snapping up the best young talents before their rivals do.

CJ Egan-Riley also strongly linked with Strasbourg

See below as talkSPORT’s Alex Crook has also previously reported on Egan-Riley’s future, making the big claim that he’d already agreed a five-year deal to join Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg…

That could be a tempting project for Egan-Riley, who may well feel he could emulate other top English talents by moving abroad at this stage of his career.

Strasbourg are also part of Blue Co. who own Chelsea, so if he performs well there it might even be something that could pave the way for a future move to Stamford Bridge.

