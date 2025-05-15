Barcelona players celebrate after beating Real Madrid (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Aston Villa could reportedly be in luck as it seems that Barcelona would be willing to cash in on Ferran Torres for the right price this summer.

It is not yet clear if Torres will definitely be leaving, but he has two years left on his contract and it seems Barca would be open to offers for around €50m if they were to arrive.

That’s according to a report from Fichajes, which doesn’t name any specific clubs looking at him for the moment, though Villa have been strongly linked before.

Former Premier League scout Mick Brown not so long ago told Football Insider that he could see Unai Emery’s side being at the front of the queue if Torres were to leave Barcelona.

Ferran Torres transfer opportunity emerges

If Torres really is available for €50m, then that could be a major bargain, and you’d imagine Villa and other clubs would be all over that.

The Spain international is having a superb season for Barcelona, making an impressive impact with 19 goals and seven assists in all competitions.

Torres isn’t usually a regular starter for Hansi Flick’s side, but he’s certainly made the most of the opportunities he has had.

Ferran Torres looks ideal for next phase of Villa project

Villa have done well in recent years to establish themselves as a growing force in the Premier League, having finished in the top four last season.

The Midlands outfit will want to keep that momentum going, so a signing like Torres could be an ideal statement.

The 25-year-old looks to have improved a lot since his time at Manchester City as a youngster, so he could now be ready to take the Premier League by storm.

AVFC already have Ollie Watkins up front, but they could do with more options after letting Jhon Duran go in January.