“Here we go expected very soon” as Fabrizio Romano names new Liverpool transfer target

Jorrel Hato in action for Ajax vs Aston Villa (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has provided some major transfer updates concerning Liverpool in particular, but also Real Madrid and Chelsea.

The Italian journalist has been posting updates about the Dean Huijsen transfer situation, and it now seems pretty clear we can expect the Bournemouth defender to join Real Madrid.

The talented young Spain international was also a target for Liverpool and Chelsea, but Romano says the Reds have now left the conversation.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano also made it clear that Huijsen to Real Madrid looked like becoming a “here we go” very soon.

This also means that Liverpool and Chelsea now look set to go after Ajax defender Jorrel Hato instead.

Jorrel Hato now Liverpool’s main target after Dean Huijsen?

Discussing the Huijsen situation and now it could lead Liverpool to go after Hato instead, Romano said: “Liverpool already left the conversation more than 24 hours ago because they understood that the player was giving total priority to Real Madrid.

“Now it’s on them to close everything with a ‘here we go’ expected very soon.

“Jorrel Hato is for sure in the list of Liverpool and Chelsea. Both clubs appreciate the player and have been monitoring him.

“It’s not an easy negotiation with Ajax, he’s a very important player for them, but he’s one of the candidates for these two clubs now they are expected to miss on their target Dean Huijsen.”

Jorrel Hato could be ideal for Liverpool’s needs

Hato possibly actually looks like a better fit for Liverpool than Huijsen anyway.

The Netherlands international is more versatile than Huijsen, so could come in as either a centre-back or an option at left-back for Arne Slot’s side.

That could be useful as LFC will soon need to think about a long-term successor to veteran centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

But at the same time, Slot could arguably also do with a younger and better option on the left than Andrew Robertson for next season.