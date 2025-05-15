Daniel Farke and Kyle Walker-Peters (Photo by George Wood, Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Leeds United have reportedly had some contact over a potential free transfer move for Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters.

Walker-Peters is about to become a free agent at the end of this season, and one imagines there’ll be plenty of interest in the 28-year-old.

Southampton have just been relegated after a dire Premier League campaign, but Walker-Peters looks like one member of their squad who could surely continue playing for a top flight club.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, speaking to Leeds United News, there is interest from LUFC and there have been some contacts.

However, he also stresses that other clubs could get involved and that this could be tricky for the Yorkshire outfit.

Kyle Walker-Peters to Leeds United transfer interest is there, but deal looks far from guaranteed

Bailey said: “I’m told no decision just yet. Leeds have had contact, but as we know they’re one of many clubs to be in touch with him. West Ham, Spurs, Everton… there’s loads. And some foreign clubs are lurking too.

“Can Leeds get him? Of course. But from what I can make out it’s going to be tough.”

Leeds could really do with an experienced player like this coming in in the summer, as it’s going to be a tough job for them trying to survive relegation next season.

All three of this season’s newly promoted sides all went straight back down, and Leeds will need a strong window to avoid the same thing happening to them.

Leeds fans will no doubt be keeping an eye on the Walker-Peters situation, but he may well prefer the lower risk of joining a club already more established in the Premier League.