Exclusive: Liverpool schedule meeting over €120m transfer, have key advantage over rivals

Florian Wirtz in action for Bayer Leverkusen against Atletico Madrid (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Liverpool have scheduled talks over the ambitious potential transfer of Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, CaughtOffside understands.

Sources close to the situation anticipate a “big push” from Liverpool in a deal likely to cost somewhere in the region of €120m.

No formal offer has been made yet for Wirtz, but Liverpool are alongside Bayern Munich in strongly targeting the Germany international this summer.

Still, CaughtOffside understands that Liverpool could hold a key advantage as Leverkusen would much rather sell Wirtz abroad than to their Bundesliga rivals.

Bayern have long been keen to sign Wirtz, though another issue for them could be that they may be unwilling to go over €100m for the 22-year-old.

Florian Wirtz to Liverpool transfer saga hotting up

Liverpool sources are optimistic about the project the club can present to Wirtz and his representatives ahead of their scheduled meeting.

Arne Slot is eager to make Wirtz a key part of his attack, and one imagines the Reds would surely appeal to the player after their tremendous success in winning the Premier League title this season.

Bayern are the biggest club in Germany, though, so it’s only natural that a player from there would be tempted to make the move to the Allianz Arena.

Liverpool to make double Leverkusen raid?

Liverpool are also understood to be advancing in a deal to sign Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

It would certainly be exciting for LFC fans if their club could land both of these top talents, who were so instrumental in Leverkusen’s remarkable unbeaten title victory last season.

Meanwhile, it looks like being a long summer for Leverkusen as manager Xabi Alonso is set to leave to take over at Real Madrid.

Another key player, Jonathan Tah, is also heading for the exit as he comes towards the end of his contract and has held talks with Bayern Munich.