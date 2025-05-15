Eberechi Eze shoots on goal for Palace against Spurs (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Manchester City are reportedly ready to try an official bid for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze after they meet in this weekend’s FA Cup final.

City take on Palace at Wembley this Saturday in what promises to be an intriguing game, especially as it could prove key to Eze’s future ahead of the summer transfer window.

It seems Pep Guardiola’s side are keen on strengthening in the attacking midfield department this summer, and Eze is someone they’re considering.

According to Football Insider, if the England international has a good “audition” in the cup final, it could quickly lead to City bidding for him.

Eberechi Eze to Manchester City after FA Cup final?

For now, Eze’s focus will surely just be on helping Palace lift that trophy, in what would be a hugely memorable moment for him and his club.

City will be the big favourites to win the cup, in what will be a third final appearance in a row for Guardiola’s side.

Eze will be a key player for Palace as they look to cause an upset, and the 26-year-old could then find that he’ll earn himself a move to Saturday’s opponents in the process.

MCFC would certainly do well to bring someone like Eze in as an upgrade on Jack Grealish and the ageing Bernardo Silva.

Can Palace keep hold of Eze and other star players this summer?

Eze is one of a few top talents in this Palace side that the club could be at risk of losing this summer.

One imagines Eagles fans will also be worried about the likes of Adam Wharton, Marc Guehi and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Palace had to sell Michael Olise to Bayern Munich last summer, and it seems inevitable that top talents like Eze and Wharton could end up following a similar path eventually.