Manchester United are interested in signing the Fiorentina defender Pietro Comuzzo at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old is highly rated in Serie A, and he has established himself as an important first-team player for the Italian outfit this season. Manchester United might need to replace players like Harry Maguire soon, and the talented young defender could be ideal for them.

According to Football Insider, the player will not be sold for a fee less than £20-25 million. However, Manchester United’s pursuit will depend on Champions League qualification for the next season.

Can Man United get the deal done?

It remains to be seen whether they can get a deal across the line in the coming weeks. They will face Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the UEFA Europa League, and they need to win the tournament to get the deal done.

They will face competition from Arsenal and Chelsea as well. The London clubs are looking to add more depth to the defensive unit, and the 20-year-old is on their radar.

Comuzzo is a young talent with a bright future, and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for all three Premier League clubs.

Pietro Comuzzo could be tempted

The opportunity to move to England could be quite exciting for the youngster, and regular football in the Premier League could accelerate his development. Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them can be quite attractive.

Arsenal and Chelsea certainly have the finances to get the deal across the line, and it will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official offer in the near future.

Fiorentina manager Raffaele Palladino hailed the talented young defender as an “extraordinary” player. He has the tools to develop into a reliable Premier League defender, and whoever ends up signing him could have a future star on their hands.