Manchester United want to improve their midfield unit during the summer transfer window, and they have identified Atalanta midfielder Ederson as a target.

The 25-year-old Brazilian has done quite well in Serie A, and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past as well. According to a report from TuttoAtalanta, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim wants to revolutionise his midfield with quality signings.

Manuel Ugarte has been underwhelming since the move from PSG, and Casemiro is in the twilight stages of his career. Signing a quality midfielder will be a priority for Manchester United this summer. They have identified Ederson as a target. The Brazilian has the ability to establish himself as a key player for the club, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can agree on a deal with the Italian outfit.

Atalanta will not want to lose the 25-year-old midfielder for cheap, and Manchester United have been told that they will need to pay more than £42 million to get the deal done.

The Atalanta star would be a quality signing

Ederson has been hailed as a player who is “out of this world” by Fabio Capello.

The 25-year-old is capable of operating as a central midfielder as well as a box-to-box midfielder. He will add defensive cover, creativity, and drive to the side. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for the South American as well. He is entering the peak years of his career, and he will want to compete at the highest level.

Ederson could be tempted to join

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world despite their recent struggles. Most players will be attracted to the idea of joining them. In addition to that, they will be able to secure Champions League qualification for the next season if they win the UEFA Europa League this season.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.