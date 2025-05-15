Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team's second goal with the fans. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester City are interested in signing the Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has established himself as an important player for Newcastle, and he has been ever-present for them this season. According to Give Me Sport, Newcastle United have now decided on his future, and they are unwilling to sanction his departure despite the interest from the Premier League giants.

Newcastle won’t sell Tino Livramento

They view the 22-year-old as a long-term replacement for Kieran Trippier, and they want to hold onto him. It will be interesting to see if Manchester City decide to move on to other targets. The development will come as a major blow for them. The Premier League giants need to sign a quality right-back in the summer. They will have to fill the void left by Kyle Walker.

It has been a disappointing season for Manchester City, and they have missed out on the league title and the Champions League. They will need to improve their squad in the summer and bounce back strongly. They need to plug their weaknesses, and signing a quality right back should be one of their priorities. They should look to aim for a quality left back as well.

The player has no reason to leave

Meanwhile, Livramento is enjoying his time at Newcastle, and he has been a regular starter for them. The player has no reason to leave the club, and he will focus on his football for now. If he continues to impress in the coming seasons, he might have another opportunity to join a big club.

Newcastle have an ambitious project and they are hoping to win major trophies. They are pushing for Champions League qualification for the next season, and they have won a domestic trophy this year. It is no surprise that they are determined to hold onto their best players.