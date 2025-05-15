Revealed: Liverpool & Man United among clubs approached over signing “wizard” 21-year-old

Rayan Cherki celebrates at Old Trafford (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The agents of Lyon star Rayan Cherki have approached top Premier League clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester United over potentially signing the Frenchman this summer.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Cherki is also on the radar of other top clubs such as Manchester City, Tottenham, Newcastle, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain.

The talented 21-year-old was also close to joining Borussia Dortmund back in January, though that deal fell through and doesn’t look like one that will be revived.

This has given Premier League clubs an opportunity, with Liverpool and Man Utd seemingly among the most keen to pounce for his availability.

Rayan Cherki impressed Manchester United during Europa League clash

Cherki has had a superb season, scoring 12 goals and contributing 18 assists in total, and he caught the eye of United in their Europa League meeting.

CaughtOffside understands the Red Devils are now tempted to try a move for Cherki, who clearly looks like he’d be a major upgrade on loaned-out flops and misfits Marcus Rashford and Antony.

Cherki’s Lyon teammate Ainsley Maitland-Niles previously told BBC Sport that he thinks Cherki is a “wizard” and the biggest natural talent he’s played with.

Rayan Cherki to Liverpool instead of Florian Wirtz?

Meanwhile, Liverpool could do well to land Cherki as a more realistic alternative to Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz.

The Reds have had contacts over the Germany international, as per the Athletic, but Cherki would surely be cheaper and easier to get.

Both players are similarly creative and play with lots of flair, so fans would likely be happy to welcome either of them to Anfield next season.