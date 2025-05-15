“New name I’m hearing” – Chelsea, Liverpool & Arsenal on alert for exciting transfer opportunity

Rodrygo Goes in action for Real Madrid against Real Betis (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

There seems to be growing talk of Rodrygo Goes leaving Real Madrid this summer, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal among his suitors.

The Brazil international has not been able to establish himself as an automatic starter at the Bernabeu, and has often had to fill in out of position on the right-hand side.

According to Ben Jacobs in the video clip below, Rodrygo would rather be playing on the left, and it seems Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal are on alert for the unsettled 24-year-old.

See below for more details as Jacobs says there haven’t been any talks yet, but this is a story he’s been hearing more about…

Chelsea “aware” of Rodrygo transfer opportunity

Jacobs said: “Rodrygo as well, which is like a new name I’m hearing … there’s nothing advanced between Chelsea and Rodrygo. But what I can tell you is Real Madrid are willing to let Rodrygo go.

“And he’s been forced to play at Real on the right side because of Mbappe and Vini Junior. But his best position and where he really likes to play is again on the left side.

“And Chelsea are aware of that market opportunity without really moving on it at this point. The same can be said for Arsenal and also Liverpool as well.”

Where next for Rodrygo if he leaves Real Madrid?

If Rodrygo wants to play regularly on the left-hand side, then he’d surely do well to choose Chelsea or Arsenal this summer.

The Blues urgently need to bring in an upgrade on flops such as Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho, Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk, so one imagines Rodrygo would get plenty of chances and become a key player.

Arsenal would also do well to strengthen in that department, with Rodrygo surely an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.