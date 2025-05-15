Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, gestures during a training session. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus, and he could be available for a knockdown price in the summer.

According to Give Me Sport, Juventus could accept as low as £20 million for the striker. They are under pressure to raise funds, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can make the most of the opportunity and sign the player.

Meanwhile, the player has been linked with Arsenal recently. Newcastle United are keeping tabs on him as well.

Tottenham could use more depth

The Serbian is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League. He has been linked with the move to England in the past. He has proven himself in Italy with Fiorentina and Juventus. There is no doubt that he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well.

Tottenham could use more depth in the attacking unit as well, especially if they want to do well across multiple competitions.

Dusan Vlahovic would be a superb addition

Vlahovic will add physicality, presence and cutting edge in the final third. He could compete with Dominic Solanke for the starting spot and share the goalscoring burden with him as well. The Serbian has 14 goals to his name this season, and he has picked up five assists along the way as well. His numbers could improve when he’s playing in an attacking system alongside better players.

He has the physicality to adapt to English football quickly, and he could be an asset for Tottenham. For the reported fee, the deal could look like a major bargain as well. The 25-year-old is still relatively young, and he could improve with coaching and experience. He has all the tools to develop into a top-class Premier League striker.

He has been hailed as a “very good” player by manager Thiago Motta earlier in the season, and Tottenham would do well to secure his signature. It remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the Serbian striker in the coming weeks.