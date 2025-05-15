‘Still there’ – Journalist provides optimistic Chelsea transfer update

Chelsea FC
Posted by
Chelsea flag at Stamford Bridge (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea are ‘still there’ for the potential transfer of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

The Nigeria international, currently on loan from Napoli at Galatasaray, has long been linked with the Blues and other big clubs around Europe.

It was quite surprising when, in the end, he ended up joining Galatasaray on loan last summer as other deals simply didn’t materialise.

Still, Osimhen surely won’t be staying at Galatasaray permanently, and it now looks like Chelsea could be back in for the 26-year-old.

Phillips also mentions other striker targets, but it seems the interest in Osimhen hasn’t gone away, and the player would also be keen on a move to Stamford Bridge.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

What’s the latest on Victor Osimhen to Chelsea?

Discussing the latest on Chelsea’s search for a new striker, Phillips said: “One key area is striker, and SPTC Sources have heard this week that Chelsea are ‘still there’ for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

“The player has always been keen to join Chelsea regardless of Champions League football, and he is still keen now. The deal was worked on hard last summer, and the belief from our insiders is that his wage demands would not be as astronomical as the media are portraying.

“Chelsea can easily go back into the deal and our sources believe that it wouldn’t even be that difficult to come to an agreement.”

He added: “But the reality is, the options are few and far between, especially options that will genuinely elevate and improve what we want.

“Liam Delap is still there, Benjamin Sesko is still there and as I said, I’ve been hearing more and more on him this week and we believe he is a genuine option now. Hugo Ekitike is still there.

“But those players are also still there for other clubs as well.”

Victor Osimhen looks ideal for Chelsea’s needs

Chelsea need a new striker after Nicolas Jackson’s lack of impact, while Christopher Nkunku has also been pretty disappointing for much of his time in west London.

Osimhen, by contrast, has reliably been one of the most prolific centre-forwards in the world for the last few years.

The former Lille man has 35 goals in 39 games in all competitions this season, following on from 48 in his final two seasons at Napoli.

