Graham Potter, Manager of West Ham United, reacts. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd has expressed his desire to leave the club permanently at the end of the season.

The Moroccan defender was on loan at Real Sociedad, and he has been quite impressive for the Spanish club. He wishes to leave West Ham in the summer, and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers decide to cash in on him.

It makes no sense to hold on to a player who does not wish to play for the club, and the Hammers do not see him as an indispensable asset either. It remains to be seen whether they can find a suitable destination for the player.

Nayef Aguerd wants out

Apparently, West Ham manager Graham Potter was keen on working with the player next season, but it seems that an exit is on the cards now.

“West Ham have been in talks with Nayef Aguerd and his agent, with the player advising the club that he wants to be sold this summer,” said ExWHUEmployee on The West Ham Way Podcast on Monday. “Graham Potter had intended to work with him when he returned, with a view of seeing him in action and possibly return to the fold. However, that is now unlikely, as the club face another player set for the exit in the upcoming transfer window.”

West Ham need a defender

West Ham have been quite vulnerable defensively this season, and they need to improve at the back. They should look to invest in a quality central defender during the summer transfer window. It has been a disappointing season for them, and they will look to bounce back strongly. Quality signings will help them turn things around next year.

Meanwhile, Aguerd will look to sort out his long-term future and focus on his football once again. It remains to be seen where he ends up.