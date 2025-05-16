Mikel Arteta and Anthony Gordon (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images, Owen Humphreys/PA)

Arsenal are expecting to sign at least one attacker this summer, and Alexander Isak is believed to be one of their targets. But recent developments now make it more likely that his Newcastle teammate moves to north London.

After five seasons without a trophy, Arsenal are determined to put things right in the 2025-26 season. And to do this, they need to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s squad. Martin Zubimendi is projected to arrive from Real Sociedad, but there is also a desire for a new striker and left winger to be brought in too.

Isak is Arsenal’s dream target at striker, but given that Newcastle have no plans to entertain offers, a deal is unlikely. But that may not be the case for Anthony Gordon, who is also on The Gunners’ radar.

Arsenal eyeing summer move for Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon

Speaking to Football Insider (via Football365), former scout Mick Brown has gone into detail on Arsenal’s interest in Gordon.

“Arsenal are looking to strengthen out wide. We’ve spoken about Martinelli, and if he leaves they want to bring somebody in who is better than him, and there are a few names on their radar. One player they’ve shown interest in is Anthony Gordon.

“They’ve been looking at him, keeping an eye on his situation in case he becomes available. Newcastle have a bit of uncertainty about them because of their financial situation. If they can offer a lot of money for him, Newcastle might have to accept. Then, Arsenal have to decide whether the money it would take to bring him in is worth what he will bring to the team and whether he’s the right fit.

“But he’s still young, and there’s a reason they’ve been looking at him for a while.”

Gordon is a key player at Newcastle, but they are more likely to consider selling him over Isak. Arsenal could be well-placed, but they may have to face competition from Liverpool.