João Pedro is on the radar of many clubs during the summer transfer window. One of the key figures in Brighton & Hove Albion’s attacking line-up, CaughtOffside understands that the Brazilian star continues to attract interest from Liverpool, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle.

Pedro has had a quieter season in 2024-25 compared to 2023-24, but he has still racked up 10 goals and six assists in the Premier League. And after Arsenal were interested in signing him last summer, there is further interest in his services ahead of the upcoming transfer window opening in June.

Liverpool and Chelsea among clubs battling over Joao Pedro

CaughtOffside understands that Chelsea are following Pedro closely, but the UEFA Conference League finalists have other transfer targets that they are prioritising. The Blues may consider Pedro as an alternative if negotiations for their priority targets fail.

Liverpool, Aston Villa and Newcastle are also showing interest in Pedro, whose consistency and goalscoring ability is valued and continues to place him on their transfer radars. Liverpool are planning to strengthen their squad by adding at least one new striker during the summer transfer window and see Pedro as a possible alternative to Darwin Nunez, who is expected to leave. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old may be interested in joining Newcastle if he gets the opportunity to play in the Champions League.

While Pedro’s future remains uncertain, the high asking price set by Brighton complicates the process. Brighton are demanding about €60m for the star player. At this stage, it is unclear whether the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea would be put off by this valuation.

It remains to be seen whether Pedro moves from Brighton this summer. The Seagulls would prefer not to sell to a fellow Premier League, but at this stage, that is where the vast majority of the interest is coming from.