Daniel Farke (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds are looking to add Premier League quality to their squad ahead of their return to the division in August, and one target now appears to be edging closer to a summer move to Elland Road.

The last couple of season have shown that there is a huge chasm between the Premier League and Championship, which is why Leeds must make the right moves in the transfer market this summer. And one smart piece of business that has been identified by club bosses involves West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek.

Leeds are reported to be leading the race to sign Soucek this summer, and their chances of a deal being done look to have increased further.

Leeds ready to make move for West Ham’s Tomas Soucek

As reported by TBR Football (via GiveMeSport), West Ham have decided that Soucek can leave this summer, and as such, the Czech international has been told that he is free to look for a new club. And this will allow Leeds to take another step towards securing his signature ahead of their Premier League return.

Soucek has been a quality player for West Ham since he arrived from Slavia Prague five years ago. Despite predominantly acting as a holding midfielder, he has scored 38 times in 230 appearances across all competitions. And in the Premier League this season, he has found the back of the net on nine occasions, with his latest strike coming against Man United last weekend.

There is no doubt that Soucek would be an excellent addition to Leeds’ squad for next season. He may not be a regular starter, but as a squad player, he would be vital for Daniel Farke. For now, it remains to be seen whether he swaps east London for Yorkshire in the summer.