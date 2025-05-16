Sean Dyche has been linked with the Leicester City job (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leicester City will be back in the Championship next season, and while they will be favourites for promotion again, it is not guaranteed. Having the right manager in place will go a long way to helping their cause, and at this stage, it appears unlikely that current head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy will remain at the helm.

Van Nistelrooy has brought in mid-season to steer Leicester away from relegation, but he was unable to do so. He has been allowed to see out the rest of the campaign, but the expectation is that he will be replaced in the summer.

Given this, there have been a number of candidates linked with the role, and one is Sean Dyche. The 53-year-old has been out of management since being sacked by Everton earlier this season, but despite this, he is unlikely to join Leicester.

Sean Dyche rejects opportunity to manage Leicester City

As per Foxes of Leicester, Sean Dyche has revealed on Sky Sports’ Stick to Football podcast that he is not planning for a return to management at this time.

“Not at the moment. The timing is wrong anyway. Not my timing, but clubs are going to have this time to see what they’re doing and all that sort of stuff. I got offered a couple of things straight away and I just said: ‘No, that’s not for me now.’ Then I wait and see what comes. You never say never.”

It is no surprise that Dyche has attracted interest from a number of clubs since leaving Everton, but for now, he appears to be enjoying some time away from the day-to-day of football management. As such, Leicester will need to look elsewhere if they do decide to part ways with van Nistelrooy at the end of the 2024-25 Premier League season.