What reliable journo heard this morning about Liverpool and Rayan Cherki

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly not currently involved in the chase for Rayan Cherki ahead of the summer transfer window.

Borussia Dortmund were credited with serious interest in the Ligue 1 star in the January window.

However, circumstances conspired against the Bundesliga giants. Lyon owner John Textor refused to honour the gentleman’s agreement that would have allowed the Frenchman to leave in the winter for €22.5m [£18.9m].

Now, it remains to be seen whether Premier League sides will attempt to hijack the deal.

Dortmund yet to decide on Rayan Cherki

It would be unsurprising to see Cherki earn a move this summer after a magnificent season in the French top-flight.

The 21-year-old registered 12 goals and 19 assists in 43 games (across all competitions), helping Lyon to seventh place in Ligue 1.

A victory on the final day of the season will still need a defeat from one of Strasbourg, Lille or Nice to ensure European football returns to the club.

Christian Falk now reports that Dortmund maintain interest in the footballer. However, a move may be dependent on sales or income coming from the Club World Cup.

“Dortmund will discuss whether or not to pursue Rayan Cherki at the end of the season,” the Bayern Insider exclusively informed CaughtOffside.

“BVB are, for what it’s worth, still highly interested in the Olympique Lyonnaise player.

“However, without any sales or an outstanding performance at the upcoming Club World Cup (worth €1.78m per group stage win), there is hardly much of a transfer budget available.”

Liverpool not set to intervene yet

Liverpool Football Club have previously been credited with some interest in Rayan Cherki.

However, the Merseysiders have yet to make any clear overtures to the player or his entourage.

Falk went on to add: “Negotiations could then become very difficult again, as they were previously in January. There’s no real news about Cherki and Liverpool.”

That may be due in no small part to Arne Slot’s men registering interest in Florian Wirtz. The Reds are, intriguingly, ahead of Premier League rivals Manchester City in the race for the German international.

However, it’s considered more likely, at this stage, that the attacking midfielder ends up in Munich this summer. Particularly given the fact the Bayer Leverkusen star has already given his commitment to Bayern ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.