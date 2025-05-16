Arne Slot and Stan Collymore (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images, Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Liverpool are already closing in on their first signing of the summer transfer window, and that has delighted one of the former players.

Jeremie Frimpong is expected to arrive at Anfield to replace Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold, with negotiations advanced between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen. And while this deal has been questioned by some, one person that has welcomed it is former Reds striker Stan Collymore.

Collymore delighted by Liverpool pursuit of Jeremie Frimpong

In his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Collymore agreed with Liverpool’s decision to sign a new right-back, while also expressing his delight at their desired target being Frimpong.

“I think it is necessary for Liverpool to sign a new right-back this summer with Trent leaving, given that Conor Bradley has had numerous injury problems. And although he has had a good start to his Premier League career, it remains to be seen whether he goes on to become a great player. I don’t think he is quite yet at the level to replace Trent on a full-time basis.

“Jeremie Frimpong would be an excellent signing, I will love that deal if it comes off – and shoutout to Celtic who will get a nice sell-on if the deal does go through. The ability to have a full-back that is so good at getting forward is important, and the fact that Liverpool have made their move already is very smart.

“I think he will excel at Liverpool. He’s quick, gets forward and is good defensively too. He also fits the club profile, so he should be a resounding success.”

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get the Frimpong deal over the line in the coming weeks. There will be plenty of expectations on the Netherlands international if he does make the move, but he will surely be confident that he can handle the pressure.