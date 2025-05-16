When Liverpool will hear Leverkusen star’s decision on transfer destination

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool could confirm their first transfer of the upcoming summer window before the end of the month.

The Merseysiders’ interest in Jeremie Frimpong is well-documented at this point, with the club keen on revamping its backline ahead of the 2025/26 season.

A new left-back is expected to arrive (likely coming in the form of Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez).

Then there’s the possibility of a further signing in the heart of the defence. Albeit, this is now unlikely to be Dean Huijsen, with the Spain international reportedly closing in on a switch to Real Madrid.

Liverpool in the lead for Jeremie Frimpong

Liverpool are not alone in the race for Frimpong’s signature. However, it’s been acknowledged that Arne Slot’s men are ‘at the front of the queue’.

More to the point, the player himself is understood to be attracted to the prospect of an Anfield switch this summer.

“Jeremie Frimpong’s camp wants to make a decision by the end of next week,” Christian Falk exclusively informed CaughtOffside.

“Two Premier League clubs are also involved in talks, but Liverpool are at the front of the queue. Dirk Hebel, the player’s agent, has a close connection to Liverpool, and it seems this deal will happen.

“Of course, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid is not yet official and Leverkusen’s release clause (€40m [£33.6m]) has yet to be triggered!”

How has Frimpong performed in the Bundesliga?

There’s been a slight drop-off in performance if Sofascore’s analysis is to be taken as gospel.

The stats and insights provider awarded Frimpong a 6.85/10 rating for his performances in the Bundesliga this term.

Jeremie Frimpong stats (2024/25) Jeremie Frimpong stats (2023/24) 6.85/10 rating (Bundesliga) 7.27/10 rating (Bundesliga) 5 goals (4.2 xG) 9 goals (8.18 xG) 0.4 shots off target per game 0.7 shots off target per game 0.5 shots on target per game 0.7 shots on target per game 5 assists (4.65 xA) 7 assists (5.44 xA) 6 big chances created 9 big chances created 0.4 dribbled past per game 0.4 dribbled past per game

* Jeremie Frimpong stats over the course of two seasons – Sofascore

To be completely fair to the right wing-back, he has taken fewer shots this season by virtue of the fact that he is getting into the 18-yard box far less frequently compared to 2023/24.

A quick glance at his season heatmap confirms this point. Over the course of an entire campaign, it’s difficult to see this as anything but a deliberate tactical decision from Xabi Alonso, which has impacted Frimpong’s productivity in front of goal.

In that case, there shouldn’t be any immediate cause for concern for Arne Slot and his coaching team.