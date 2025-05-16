Liam Delap (Photo by Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images)

Liam Delap will be one of the most sought-after clubs this summer, with the likes of Man United and Chelsea said to be after him. But he has now been told to not think about joining either club.

Delap has impressed at Ipswich this season, but with their relegation having already been confirmed, he is expected to depart in order to remain in the Premier League. He has attracted interest from a number of clubs, but according to one former footballer, he should be heading to east London.

Liam Delap told to join West Ham over Man United

Speaking on talkSPORT (via West Ham Zone), former Aston Villa player Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Delap to join West Ham over the likes of Man United and Chelsea.

“If I was him, I wouldn’t be going to Man United at the moment. I wouldn’t stay at Ipswich, but I’d go to a West Ham. (He should) go and prove yourself at a West Ham, which is the next step. They need a striker. Ferguson will go back to Brighton – he’s only on loan, but hasn’t worked out. They’re desperate for a striker.”

There is no doubt that Delap will be an appealing option for West Ham, who would be able to afford his £30m relegation release clause. On paper, he would undoubtedly solve their striker problems, but if the likes of Man United and Chelsea do make their move, the Hammers will find it very difficult to secure his signature.

It remains to be seen where Delap ends up by the start of next season. West Ham could be an option, but for now, they would have to rely on Man United and Chelsea exploring other targets to have a realistic chance of being successful in their pursuit.