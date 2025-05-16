Ruben Amorim, Ange Postecoglou and Stan Collymore (Photo by 2024 Allstar, Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Over the next two weeks, three Premier League sides will be given the opportunity to pick up a European title. Man United and Tottenham contest the Europa League final next week, and seven days later, Chelsea can become the first club to win all three major European competitions when they take on Real Betis in the UEFA Conference League.

All three clubs have expressed confidence of achieving European glory, but it will be easier said than done. Many have already had their say on who will win the two finals, and the latest to do so is former Liverpool and England striker Stan Collymore.

In his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Collymore gave his predictions for the upcoming Europa League and UEFA Conference League finals involving Man United, Tottenham and Chelsea.

“I can see both finals going to extra time. In the Europa League, I could very easily see it ending 2-2 or 3-3 after 90 minutes because there is so much uncertainty surrounding how Tottenham and Man United will perform in Bilbao. Both teams have injuries, and because those that are available will be desperate not to sustain knocks in the build-up, they could be caught cold.

“It could very much be a toss of a coin for who win – but if I stick my neck out, I think Tottenham will take it because they have got the better of Man United in the previous three meetings this season.

“The Chelsea-Betis final in the UEFA Conference League will be much closer than people think. I can see the difference being the odd goal, but although Betis have players like Antony and Isco in top form, I can see Enzo Maresca’s side taking the win due to their attacking talent.”

It will be interesting to see who comes up trumps in the next couple of weeks. but the fact that there are three Premier League teams in these finals shows the strength of England’s premier competition.