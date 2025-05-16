Ange Postecoglou (Photo by Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images)

Tottenham need to sign defensive reinforcements this summer, and they have set their sights on a Ligue 1 star in their bid to improve squad options ahead of next season.

It has been a dismal domestic season for Tottenham, who sit in 17th place in the Premier League table with two matches to go. However, a victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final would ensure Champions League football in the 2025-26 campaign, and this would help them keep current players – and attract new ones.

Full-back is an area that Tottenham want to strengthen, and this could be especially necessary if Pedro Porro were to leave. And the latest is that a possible replacement has already been lined up.

Tottenham in pole position to sign Brazil star Vanderson

As reported by GiveMeSport (via Shoot), Tottenham are interested in Monaco right-back Vanderson. And not only that, they are considered to be favourites to sign the Brazil star, who has a reportedly £30m asking price.

Liverpool have also shown interest in Vanderson in recent weeks, as they continue their efforts to replace Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold. But given that they are closing in on a deal for Jeremie Frimpong, it opens the door for Tottenham to have a relatively clear run to sign the 23-year-old.

Vanderson has impressed in Ligue 1 this season, and a move to the Premier League could be the next step in his career. Tottenham may be an attractive prospect – especially so if they are in next season’s Champions League – but at this stage, it is hard to see how he would secure regular minutes, given that Ange Postecoglou already has Porro and Djed Spence as right-back options – and both would likely be ahead in the pecking order, although the latter can also operate at left-back.