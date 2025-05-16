Graham Potter (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

West Ham will be in the market for at least one new attacker this summer, as they aim to solve their woes in that area. And they have now made their move to sign one of the players that has been identified in recent months.

Lucas Paqueta is expected to leave West Ham in the summer, with Brazilian side Flamengo increasingly confident of getting a deal done for the playmaker. If he does leave, a replacement would be needed, and one of their targets in this regard is Mario Stroeykens, who has impressed at Anderlecht this season.

Stroeykens, 20, has four goals and five assists this season across all competitions for Anderlecht, and this summer could be the time that he lands a move to the Premier League. And at this stage, West Ham are favourites to get a deal done.

West Ham in talks to sign Mario Stroeykens

As reported by DH Net (via West Ham Zone), West Ham have opened talks to sign Stroeykens this summer. But a deal could be tough for the Londoners as Marseille and Frankfurt – both of whom are likely to be playing in next season’s Champions League – are also eyeing a move for the 20-year-old.

Graham Potter is well-known for his work with young players, so it would be no surprise if he was leading West Ham’s interest in Stroeykens. The midfielder is unlikely to cost too much, and given his age, his value is more than capable of increasing significantly during a possible stay at the London Stadium.

It remains to be seen if West Ham manage to sign Stroeykens, but the fact that they are making their move early will stand them in good stead. But given the competition, it will be very tough to get this one over the line.