90% done? Real Madrid set to sign star with Man Utd clause as strong start to the summer continues

Real Madrid and Manchester United flags (Photo by Angel Martinez, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly set to make Alvaro Carreras their next signing after a fast start to the summer that also has them closing in on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen.

That’s according to a report from AS, which states that a deal to sign Carreras from Benfica is 90% done, and practically a done deal alongside moves for Alexander-Arnold and Huijsen.

It looks like the start of an exciting new era at the Bernabeu, with Xabi Alonso also set to take over from Carlo Ancelotti as the team’s new manager.

As the report from AS notes, Carreras, a former Manchester United player, also had a clause that could have seen him return to Old Trafford on the cheap.

The talented young Spaniard seems, however, set to go from Benfica to Madrid instead.

Alvaro Carreras to Real Madrid makes sense, but Man United will regret letting him go

Carreras looks like he should be a superb signing for Real Madrid, but it’s yet another transfer market blunder by United.

The Red Devils didn’t give Carreras much of a chance when they had him, but he’s quickly improved a great deal at Benfica.

The 22-year-old would now surely be a regular starter at Old Trafford, while he should also prove a fine addition to Alonso’s Madrid squad.

Should United have signed Carreras over Patrick Dorgu?

United strengthened at left-back in January with the signing of Patrick Dorgu from Lecce.

However, Carreras looks like he would have been the better option, with Dorgu not making the best start to life in the Premier League.

Benfica were perhaps less likely to sell Carreras in the middle of the season, though, so it may be that the chance simply wasn’t there for MUFC at the time, though a new left-back was clearly needed.