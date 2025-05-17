Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal transfer target “expected to leave” after major development

Alberto Moleiro and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Octavio Passos, Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Arsenal may have been handed a significant transfer boost as it looks like Alberto Moleiro is highly likely to leave current club Las Palmas this summer.

The talented 21-year-old has impressed in La Liga, but a departure now surely makes sense for him after Las Palmas’ relegation from the Spanish top flight.

Moleiro was recently linked with Arsenal in a report by Fichajes, and now Fabrizio Romano has another update on the Spain Under-21 international’s future.

See below for Romano’s post on X, formerly Twitter, as he claims that Moleiro has interest from Villarreal and other clubs, with the player now expected to leave as he won’t be signing a new contract with Las Palmas…

??? Alberto Moleiro, expected to leave Las Palmas in the summer as current deal expires in June 2026 and he won’t extend. Moleiro was in the list at Villarreal in January while more clubs have joined the race to sign him now. pic.twitter.com/4iuokDufAN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 17, 2025

Arsenal aren’t mentioned by Romano, but previous links with the Gunners surely mean this is one to watch.

Alberto Moleiro transfer looks like an exciting opportunity for Arsenal

Moleiro looks like a fine young talent and he’d surely add depth to this Arsenal attack, even if he isn’t necessarily someone who’d expect to start games on a regular basis straight away.

Arsenal will probably need a big name like Nico Williams to join and become Mikel Arteta’s first choice on that left-hand side.

Still, there could also be room for someone like Moleiro in there, as one imagines he could be an upgrade on inconsistent duo Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal urgently need to fix attack this summer

Arsenal need a good summer after a quiet window last year, which has in turn resulted in a pretty disappointing season.

The north London giants will once again finish without silverware, despite embarking on a decent run to the Champions League semi-finals.

New signings in attack look like an urgent priority as Arteta’s side haven’t looked quite as dangerous up front this term.

Moleiro could be part of that shake-up in attack, but more will be needed, including an out-and-out goal-scorer who can contribute 25-30 goals a season.