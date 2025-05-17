Mikel Merino of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Brazilian striker Igor Jesus from Botafogo at the end of the season.

According to Fichajes, they are keen on signing the 24-year-old striker, who has a €100 million release clause. They tried to sign the striker in January as well.

Asking price could be an issue

It is unlikely that Arsenal will pay that kind of money for the player, and Botafogo will have to be reasonable with their demands in order for the move to go through.

Jesus has impressed in South America, and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Arsenal as well. He is highly rated, and he has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League.

Arsenal need Igor Jesus

It is no secret that Arsenal need a quality striker. Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have not been able to score goals consistently, and signing a striker should be a priority for Arsenal this summer. The lack of a clinical finisher has cost them major trophies. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line.

It is fair to assume that Jesus could be attracted to the idea of joining Arsenal if the opportunity presents itself. It would be a huge step in his career, and he would get to test himself alongside top-class players in England. Regular football in the Premier League could help him improve further as well.

The player is entering the peak years of his career, and he will want to compete at the highest level. Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they are fighting for major trophies consistently. It could be the ideal move for the 24-year-old striker.

It remains to be seen whether Botafogo are prepared to sanction his departure. The player joined them in July 2024, and they might not want to lose a key player like him.