Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal looks dejected after the Premier League match against Manchester United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Athletic Club Bilbao attacking midfielder Oihan Sancet at the end of the season, and they will face competition from Manchester United and Aston Villa.

According to Fichajes, all three Premier League clubs are hoping to sign the 24-year-old Spanish midfielder.

Sancet has had an outstanding season for the Spanish outfit, and he has 17 goals to his name in all competitions. He could develop into a top-class player in the right team, and Arsenal would do well to secure his signature.

Arsenal need Oihan Sancet

They need to add more goals and creativity to their midfield. They have been overly dependent on Martin Odegaard, and the Norwegian needs more support.

The 24-year-old could be the missing link between the midfield and the attack at Arsenal, and he will certainly help them improve going forward.

The opportunity to join them will be exciting for the player as well. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have been fighting for the league title and the Champions League.

Man United keen on Bilbao star

On the other hand, Manchester United view him as a potential replacement for Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese international has been linked with the move to Saudi Arabia. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to sanction his departure in the summer.

They will need to replace him adequately, and signing one of the best attacking midfielders in La Liga could prove to be a wise decision. Sancet is highly rated across Europe, and he has been labelled as a “game-changer” recently.

He has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he could be a key player for both clubs. However, he has a €80 million release clause, and that could complicate matters for any club hoping to sign him.