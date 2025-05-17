Talks held: Aston Villa already working to sign Chelsea star

Axel Disasi in Chelsea training
Axel Disasi in Aston Villa training

Aston Villa are reportedly working on making Axel Disasi’s loan move from Chelsea into a permanent transfer this summer.

The 27-year-old has shown plenty of promise during his stint on loan at Villa Park this season, despite previously flopping at Chelsea.

The Blues will surely be content to let Disasi go, and it seems there is interest from multiple Premier League clubs.

That’s according to a report from Foot Mercato, which also states that Villa have already started talks over keeping Disasi permanently.

AVFC also signed Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio on loan in January, and it will be interesting to see if they also end up staying permanently.

Axel Disasi exit makes sense for Chelsea

Axel Disasi in action for Chelsea
Axel Disasi in action for Chelsea (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea will surely be selling quite a few players this summer, with Disasi one of a number of their recent signings who just haven’t looked good enough.

The west London giants have also made some poor choices with signings such as Joao Felix, Tosin Adarabioyo, Romeo Lavia and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

We’ll likely see CFC making new signings in the coming months, and that would mean also having to sell in order to balance the books.

With that in mind, they’d surely be happy for Villa to continue with their efforts to sign Disasi on a permanent basis.

Aston Villa need a good summer

It’s been another promising season for Villa, who remain in contention for a Champions League place.

A signing like Disasi could be helpful for Unai Emery as he looks to continue to take this team forward, but more will be needed.

AVFC sold Douglas Luiz last summer and Jhon Duran in January, so fans might be concerned about how best to replace these key names.

One imagines Villa might also have to sell one or two others this summer for Financial Fair Play reasons.

