Fabrizio Romano makes “super big moment” claim in complicated Liverpool transfer saga

Granit Xhaka, Florian Wirtz, and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has stated his view that the Liverpool news involving talks with Florian Wirtz is not necessarily a big moment in this saga.

The Reds’ interest in Wirtz has been confirmed by Romano, but it seems he’s also playing down the significance of their efforts to find out what’s going on with the Germany international.

Wirtz seems likely to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer, and Romano has made it clear that his understanding is that Bayern Munich remain confident about signing him.

Speaking on YouTube, the Italian journalist also made it clear that it’s normal for a top club like Liverpool to look into a deal like this, but it’s not something he views as particularly big news in this saga…

What Fabrizio Romano said about Florian Wirtz and Liverpool

“There are many clubs involved. But in this case, I can guarantee that nothing is decided,” Romano said.

“Internally at Bayern they remain convinced that they are the clear favourites for Florian Wirtz and they are convinced that Florian Wirtz wants to play for them, but then at the moment still nothing is completed in terms of agreement. Nothing signed absolutely.

“So this is why the English clubs are trying Liverpool had contacts with people close to Wirtz, but in this moment they know that this deal is not something easy at all advanced at all.

“So Liverpool, as I think it’s normal for a top club, wanted to be informed on the situation what’s the status of the story what kind of project we have to offer.

“So Liverpool did this kind of step but is not something I’m going to report as a super big moment for Liverpool because it depends on how it evolves on player side.”

Liverpool eyeing double Leverkusen raid?

It remains to be seen if LFC can realistically sign Wirtz, but if they do it could be as part of an exciting double raid on Leverkusen.

Things are already very advanced with Jeremie Frimpong, who should soon complete his move to Anfield.

Wirtz would be another great addition from this Leverkusen side, which looks set to be broken apart this summer as manager Xabi Alonso leaves and Jonathan Tah comes to the end of his contract.