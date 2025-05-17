Horror show against Chelsea should seal Man United star’s exit soon – opinion

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge was yet another example of Rasmus Hojlund’s struggle to make a significant impact in front of goal.

Since his high-profile move to Old Trafford, the Danish striker has consistently fallen short of expectations, and his performance against Chelsea only highlighted the ongoing issues.

Throughout the match, Hojlund was largely ineffective, failing to register a single shot on target.

His inability to hold up play or link with his teammates left United’s attack disjointed and toothless.

Rasmus Hojlund was poor against Chelsea

Despite Chelsea’s defensive vulnerabilities, the 22-year-old could not capitalise on the few chances that came his way.

More concerning was his apparent lack of confidence and sharpness in front of goal, a worrying sign for a club that expects its strikers to deliver consistently.

Hojlund has managed only four goals in 31 Premier League appearances this season, a return far below what is expected of a leading forward at Man United.

His struggles with physicality and decision-making have often left United’s attack blunt and predictable.

Critics have also questioned his positional awareness, with many instances of him drifting out of key areas during crucial phases of play.

The Danish attacker was given a rating of 6.2 out of 10 for his disappointing performance against Chelsea by Sofascore.

During the match at Stamford Bridge, the attacker failed to win a ground duel or register a shot on target.

Man United need a new striker this summer

Selling Hojlund this summer could open the door for United to invest in a more clinical and reliable forward.

Ruben Amorim is edging closer to a move for Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha who is a versatile player and can create as well as score goals, a significant upgrade on Hojlund.

Another name constantly being linked with a move to Old Trafford is Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap.

If United are serious about closing the gap with the Premier League’s elite, they must address their lack of firepower.

Offloading Hojlund could be the first step in reshaping the squad for improvement next season.

