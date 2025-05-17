Isaac Schmidt, Jayden Bogle, Junior Firpo and Ethan Ampadu of Leeds United celebrate promotion to the Premier League (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leeds United defender Isaac Schmidt has hinted that he could continue at the English club beyond the season.

The defender joined Leeds during the summer transfer window, but he has failed to establish himself as a player for the club. He has been a squad option for Leeds, and there have been rumours that he could look to leave at the end of the season.

However, the Switzerland International defender has now revealed in an interview with Blick that he could be open to staying at Leeds, and the opportunity to play in the Premier League with them would be a unique experience.

The 25-year-old has a long-term contract with the club, and it remains to be seen whether the Whites are prepared to keep him at the club. He could be a useful squad player for them next season. Leeds will need a bigger squad in order to do well in the Premier League.

Isaac Schmidt on Leeds future

The defender believes that he has improved since the move to the English club, even though he has not played regularly.

“I thought about it. But I’d only just arrived, and I needed to adapt. And I could see that I was making progress. Even without playing, I could feel that I was making steady progress,” he said. “We’ll see. I’m open to anything. But Leeds, in the Premier League… it’s a unique experience. Yes, of course. It’s a dream. I didn’t have a favourite club in the Premier League… now it’s Leeds!”.

Can he establish himself as a starter?

It remains to be seen whether he can force his way into the starting lineup next season. If he manages to impress in training and during pre-season, there is no reason why he cannot convince Daniel Farke to give him more opportunities.

Leeds will be desperate to establish themselves as Premier League regulars, and they must head into the new season with a quality squad.