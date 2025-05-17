Jonathan David is being linked with Tottenham and Aston Villa (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Aston Villa and Tottenham are reportedly among the clubs in talks over a free transfer swoop for Lille striker Jonathan David.

The Canada international looks set to leave Lille at the end of his contract this summer, and it could be that the Premier League will be his next destination.

However, there are plenty of clubs in the race, with Villa and Spurs named alongside other big names such as Napoli and Juventus, according to L’Equipe.

David has been a prolific scorer for Lille and looks like he could be ready to make the step up to a bigger club and/or a more competitive league.

Jonathan David could be ideal for Tottenham

David looks like he could be ideal to help take Tottenham to the next level, as the north London outfit arguably never properly replaced Harry Kane.

Dominic Solanke joined last summer but hasn’t been consistent enough, while other recent attacking signings like Richarlison and Mathys Tel have flopped.

David could finally give Spurs more of a goal threat up front again, so their fans will surely be hoping they can win the race to get this quality player in for free.

Aston Villa could be more tempting for Jonathan David

However, one imagines Aston Villa could be more tempting for David right now, with Unai Emery helping to turn the club into genuine top four contenders.

Villa did well in the Champions League this season and could be there again next term, so why wouldn’t a player like David want to join and be a part of that?

Spurs, by contrast, have been struggling near the relegation zone this season, though they could have surprise Champions League football on offer next season if they beat Manchester United in the Europa League final.