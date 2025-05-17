A giant flag reading "Liverpool FC Champions" is displayed prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Rayan Ait-Nouri has been linked with a move away from the club, and the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on him.

According to Empire of the Kop, Liverpool are expected to negotiate a deal for the 23-year-old full-back in the summer. However, Wolves do not plan to let him leave. They are hoping to tie him down to a new contract, and it remains to be seen what the Algerian decides.

Rayan Ait-Nouri would improve Liverpool

The report claims that the defender could be tempted to join a big club in the summer. He is expected to cost around £40-45 million. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get the deal done.

It is no secret that they need a quality left-back in the summer. Andrew Robertson has been quite underwhelming, and the Algerian could be a quality replacement for the Scottish international. He has 12 goal contributions this season. Ait-Nouri has been hailed as a “top quality” player.

Arsenal’s interest is a surprise

Meanwhile, Arsenal could use more depth in the defensive unit, but signing another left-back could be surprising. They should look to invest in a right-back instead.

They already have Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, and Myles Lewis-Skelly for the left-back slot.

Meanwhile, the player has been linked with Tottenham as well.

The 23-year-old defender will look to play regularly, and he needs to join a club where he will have gametime assurances. Liverpool might be in a better position to provide him with that as compared to Arsenal. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Liverpool will need to improve their squad if they want to defend the league title next season. The left-back position is an area that needs improvement.

Robertson remains a useful player for Liverpool, but he is not good enough to start regularly anymore. The Scottish international is clearly on the decline, and he needs to be replaced.