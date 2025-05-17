The Liverpool FC flag is seen flying. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are monitoring the Nantes defender Nathan Zeze ahead of a potential move at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has impressed with the French outfit, and Liverpool are keeping tabs on him. According to TBR Football, they are looking at half a dozen defenders as they look to tighten up at the back.

It will be interesting to see if they decide to move for the French defender in the coming weeks. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite exciting for Zeze, and he could be tempted to make the move in the summer.

He has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea as well. Meanwhile, West Ham United have tried to sign him in the past.

Liverpool could use Nathan Zeze

Liverpool have won the league title this season, and they will want to keep winning major trophies. They need to improve their squad, and signing a quality defender would be ideal. Joe Gomez has struggled with persistent injury problems, and Liverpool need more depth in the central defensive unit.

The French defender could prove to be the ideal long-term investment for them. He is highly rated across Europe, and he could prove to be a superb investment for the club.

Liverpool move could be ideal for the player

Meanwhile, joining Liverpool could be ideal for the young defender as well. Not only would he get to compete at a high level in the Premier League, but he would also get to fight for trophies with them.

Liverpool have done well to groom talented young players in the past, and they could play a key role in his development.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can negotiate a reasonable deal with the French club to sign the talented young defender in the coming weeks.