Liverpool are interested in signing the Athletic Club Bilbao midfielder Mikel Jauregizar at the end of the season, as per Fichajes.

The 21-year-old has been outstanding for the La Liga outfit, and he has impressed in the Spanish League as well as in the Europa League. He scored an impressive goal against Manchester United in the Europa League, and his performances have been quite impressive.

jauregizar was hailed as “brilliant” against Manchester United.

He has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and Liverpool are hoping to sign him in the summer. It remains to be seen whether the Reds can get the deal done.

Liverpool need midfield depth

It is no secret that they need more depth in the middle of the park, and the 21-year-old will add physicality, defensive cover, and control to the side.

Liverpool have been overly dependent on Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister. In addition to that, they should look to bring in an upgrade on Wataru Endo. The Japanese international has struggled for regular game time, and Liverpool need a reliable defensive midfielder.

Liverpool could use Mikel Jauregizar

Jauregizar will help protect the defensive unit and break up opposition attacking moves. The 21-year-old is averaging more tackles for 90 minutes (2.6) compared to Gravenberch (1.9), who has been deployed as a defensive midfielder this season.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool comes forward with an offer to sign him. The Spanish club are hoping to tie him down to a new deal. It remains to be seen what the player decides. He has no reason to leave his boyhood club just yet, and Liverpool will need to convince him.

They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them can be exciting for most players. It remains to be seen what the 21-year-old decides.