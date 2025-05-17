Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, speaks to the Liverpool owners. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Sheffield United striker Ryan One at the end of the season.

According to a report from EFL Analysis, Liverpool are working behind the scenes in order to get the deal done, and journalist Graeme Bailey has revealed that he would be surprised if the player does not end up at Anfield.

Tottenham are keeping tabs on the player as well.

Liverpool keen on Ryan One

He said: “In terms of under-the-radar players to watch, someone like Ryan One at Sheffield United could be on the move. “There’s been interest from Liverpool, and another Premier League club have looked at him as well. “He’s not one you would think of, but Liverpool are doing an awful lot of work on him. They love him, and I’d be surprised if he doesn’t end up at Liverpool.”

The 18-year-old is highly rated across the country, and he could prove to be a long-term investment for Liverpool. They need more depth in the attacking unit, and the youngster would be a solid long-term acquisition. They could nurture him into a future first-team player.

Liverpool need attackers

Players like Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota have been linked with the move away from the club. Both players have been underwhelming, and Liverpool will need to replace them. Although Ryan One is not ready to start for them regularly, he would be a future asset for them. The opportunity to join Liverpool will be quite exciting for the player. They have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players, and they could help the Scottish attacker fulfil his tremendous potential.

Meanwhile, Chris Wilder has claimed that the young attacker has a “huge future” ahead of himself, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

While the 18-year-old is naturally a centre forward, he is versatile enough to operate on either flank. His versatility could be a bonus for Liverpool if they can get the deal done. They have the finances to convince Sheffield United to sell the player, and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an official proposal in the coming weeks.