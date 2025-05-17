Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, speaks to the media. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old Dutch International has been outstanding for the German club, and his performance has attracted the attention of the Premier League clubs. Liverpool are keen on the player as well.

Huge offer from Man United

According to Fichajes, Manchester United are offering €135 million (£113m) in order to get the deal done.

It is a substantial amount of money, and it is fair to assume that the German club could be tempted. The report claims that Simons is open to new challenges, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Man United need Xavi Simons

Manchester United need more quality and depth in the attacking unit. The 22-year-old is capable of operating as an attacking midfielder as well as a wide player. He will add goals and creativity to the side if he joins the club. The 22-year-old is young enough to improve further, and he could develop into a top-class player with the right guidance. Even though the €135 million investment might seem too expensive, the player could justify the investment in the long term.

The fact that the player is open to a new challenge will come as a huge boost for Manchester United, and they will be hoping to get the deal done. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them can be quite exciting.

The 22-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund has hailed him as an “exceptional” player.

Simons has 11 goals and eight assists to his name, and he could solve Manchester United’s attacking problems. Players like Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have been underwhelming this season, and Manchester United need alternatives in the summer.