Journalist names most likely outcome in £70m West Ham United transfer saga

Mohammed Kudus in action for West Ham against Manchester United (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

West Ham United reportedly look most likely to sell Mohammed Kudus to a Saudi Pro League club this summer, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Ghana international enjoyed a superb debut season for the Hammers last year, but he’s been a lot less convincing in his second campaign with the club.

According to Bailey, via TBR Football, it now looks like Kudus is available for a fee in the region of £70m, and a move to Saudi Arabia looks the most likely next step for him.

The report also mentions past rumoured interest from big clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal, but it perhaps isn’t too surprising that those clubs have cooled their interest.

Mohammed Kudus set to seal Saudi transfer?

Kudus showed tremendous potential at former club Ajax, and he set the ground running when he first joined West Ham.

On his day, the 24-year-old is a fantastic attacking player, but he’s just not consistent enough and that will likely put top European sides off.

Kudus would still be an exciting big name signing for a club in the Saudi Pro League, though, so this story makes sense at this stage of Kudus’ career.

Major West Ham sales look likely for this summer

The report goes on to mention that a number of other big names could leave the London Stadium this summer.

It’s been a disappointing season at West Ham, so offloading Kudus could be a good move, while others such as Lucas Paqueta should also probably be moved on and replaced.

Graham Potter inherited a struggling squad from Julen Lopetegui, and one imagines the new manager will want to make some changes to try to turn this team’s fortunes around.