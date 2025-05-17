Journalist names most likely outcome in £70m West Ham United transfer saga

West Ham FC
Posted by
Mohammed Kudus in action for West Ham against Manchester United
Mohammed Kudus in action for West Ham against Manchester United (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

West Ham United reportedly look most likely to sell Mohammed Kudus to a Saudi Pro League club this summer, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Ghana international enjoyed a superb debut season for the Hammers last year, but he’s been a lot less convincing in his second campaign with the club.

According to Bailey, via TBR Football, it now looks like Kudus is available for a fee in the region of £70m, and a move to Saudi Arabia looks the most likely next step for him.

The report also mentions past rumoured interest from big clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal, but it perhaps isn’t too surprising that those clubs have cooled their interest.

Mohammed Kudus set to seal Saudi transfer?

Mohammed Kudus of West Ham
Mohammed Kudus of West Ham (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Kudus showed tremendous potential at former club Ajax, and he set the ground running when he first joined West Ham.

On his day, the 24-year-old is a fantastic attacking player, but he’s just not consistent enough and that will likely put top European sides off.

Kudus would still be an exciting big name signing for a club in the Saudi Pro League, though, so this story makes sense at this stage of Kudus’ career.

More Stories / Latest News
Emiliano Martinez in action for Aston Villa, plus yellow 'breaking news' banner
“Open race” – Major development at Villa could spoil Arsenal’s transfer plans
Real Madrid and Manchester United flags
90% done? Real Madrid set to sign star with Man Utd clause as strong start to the summer continues
Granit Xhaka, Florian Wirtz, and Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano makes “super big moment” claim in complicated Liverpool transfer saga

Major West Ham sales look likely for this summer

The report goes on to mention that a number of other big names could leave the London Stadium this summer.

It’s been a disappointing season at West Ham, so offloading Kudus could be a good move, while others such as Lucas Paqueta should also probably be moved on and replaced.

Graham Potter inherited a struggling squad from Julen Lopetegui, and one imagines the new manager will want to make some changes to try to turn this team’s fortunes around.

More Stories Mohammed Kudus

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *