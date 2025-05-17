Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United could reportedly make as much as £150m available to spend on new signings in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Eddie Howe has done a great job with the Magpies, winning the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool earlier this season, while Champions League qualification also looks likely.

Newcastle could even finish 2nd in the Premier League if they end strongly, and it seems fans can expect an exciting summer ahead as well.

According to the Chronicle, PIF are really pleased with how things are going under Howe, and could gift the Newcastle manager a budget of as much as £150m.

Newcastle to splash the cash on new signings this summer?

It remains to be seen if Newcastle will find they need to spend all of that money or if they’ll be happy enough with the squad they have.

Still, Howe will surely feel there are at least two or three positions in which the club could strengthen in order to really make an impact in the Champions League next season.

NUFC also qualified for Europe’s top club competition a couple of years ago, but on that occasion they finished bottom of their group.

Newcastle also need to focus on keeping star players

As well as spending big on new signings, Newcastle would do well to ensure some of their star names don’t leave.

It certainly wouldn’t hurt to put some money aside to give new contracts to the likes of Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon.

It will also be interesting to see who Newcastle decide to try and sign, and what calibre of player they can now lure to St James’ Park after all the progress they’ve made in recent years.