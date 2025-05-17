Graham Potter, Manager of West Ham United, applauds the fans. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

West Ham United are interested in signing the Lazio striker Valentin Castellanos this summer.

The 26-year-old Argentine striker has done quite well in Italy, and he has 22 goal contributions this season. According to a report via Claret & Hugh, West Ham are now hoping to sign him as a replacement for German striker Niclas Fullkrug.

The former Bundesliga striker has been quite underwhelming since joining the London club (3 goals in 18 matches), and he has struggled with persistent injury problems. It remains to be seen whether West Ham can get the deal across the line.

The striker was linked with West Ham a couple of years ago as well.

West Ham need Valentin Castellanos

It is no secret that they need a reliable finisher. Castellanos has proven himself in Italy, and he has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. He could be a key player for the Hammers.

The opportunity to join the Premier League can be quite exciting for the player. It would help him compete against quality players, and regular football in the Premier League could help him improve as well.

It remains to be seen whether Lazio are prepared to sell a key player in the summer. West Ham certainly have the finances to tempt them with a lucrative offer.

Premier League move could be ideal

The 26-year-old South American is entering the peak years of his career, and playing in the Premier League could help him cement his place in the national team as well.

West Ham have suffered in the absence of a reliable striker this season. Players like Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus have done quite well, but they need more support in the attack. Signing a clinical finisher could make a huge difference for the Hammers.

Graham Potter must look to plug the weaknesses in the squad during the summer transfer window, and a striker should be a priority.