Revealed: Arsenal’s transfer budget for the upcoming summer transfer window

Arsenal are preparing for a significant overhaul in the upcoming summer transfer window, with plans to invest heavily in strengthening the squad.

Following another season without silverware, the club’s hierarchy is determined to back manager Mikel Arteta in assembling a team capable of challenging for top honours.

The Gunners are likely to finish as runners-up once again in the Premier League this season while they crashed out of the Champions League at the semifinal stage against Paris Saint-Germain.

With Arteta looking to make some big moves this summer, the club is ready to provide him the resources to add more firepower in attack and quality in the midfield.

Arteta will be given a heavy budget

Journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that the Gunners are set to spend upwards of £250m this summer.

While speaking on Curtis Shaw TV, he said:

“Even though net spend is more important, if there are outgoings you can balance your outlay, but if you look at what they’re going to put towards transfers, it might be in the region of £250m or even £300m. It is going to be a busy and exciting summer.”

Arsenal have identified their targets

The Gunners are expected to complete the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi this summer.

Their primary target for the striker position is Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres who has been scoring goals for fun this season for the Portuguese club.

The North London club are also looking to add defensive depth to their squad and Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande is the player on their radar for that position.

It promises to be an exciting summer for Arsenal and their fans with lots of big names expected to arrive at the club.

